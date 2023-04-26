It pays to be one of the funniest stars in Hollywood! Melissa McCarthy’s acting chops have helped her amass quite an impressive net worth. Scroll below for details on how much money she makes.

What Is Melissa McCarthy’s Net Worth?

Melissa has an estimated net worth of $90 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Some of the Illinois native’s earliest acting credits include appearances in D.C., Charlie’s Angels, Pumpkin and The Third Wheel. In 2000, she began portraying Sookie St. James in Gilmore Girls, a role she held until the show ended its run in 2007.

Drew Altizer Photography/Shutterstock

The comedian later landed arcs in other popular television series, including Samantha Who?, Rita Rocks and Private Practice before her breakout role in Bridesmaids in 2012. Melissa earned her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Megan in the comedy film. Her husband, Ben Falcone, whom she wed in 2005, also appeared in the blockbuster.

After landing her captivating role in Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Melissa earned her second Oscar nomination in 2019 for Best Actress. The Mike & Molly alum has also worked as a producer, writer and director since rising to fame.

How Did Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Meet?

The couple first met as teens in Illinois. Their relationship turned romantic after they took a comedy class together in the late ‘90s in Los Angeles. Ben admitted he was initially “afraid” of Melissa when they first met.

“She was very, very goth,” he recalled during an August 2021 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “All my friends at that age were like, ‘I wish my mom would let me dress like her.'”

Melissa and Ben have collaborated on a number of projects together in the years since, including Identity Thief, Tammy and The Heat.

Does Melissa McCarthy Have Kids?

In addition to their acting careers, the pair are doting parents to their two daughters, Vivian and Georgette. In 2021, the girls appeared in Melissa’s film Thunder Force. Both Melissa and Ben agreed they would not pressure their kids into acting and would instead support whatever career path they decide to follow in the future.

“I think we both just want them to do something they really love and to feel good about themselves doing it,” the Emmy winner told Daily Pop in June 2022. “It could be a gecko catcher in the Galapagos Islands or could be acting or — they’re both very artistic. So, I just want them to be happy and to kind of lead with kindness.”