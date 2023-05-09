A fun night out! Melissa McCarthy and her husband, Ben Falcone, made a rare red carpet appearance with their youngest daughter, Georgette, on Monday, May 9, at the premiere of The Little Mermaid.

Georgette, 13, wore a black gown with a tulle skirt and a leather corset tied at the waist. She accessorized the look with black heels. The youngster wore bright pink lipstick and had her hair in soft curls for the outing with her famous parents.

Melissa, 52, portrays Ursula in the film, alongside Halle Bailey’s Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King’s Prince Eric. She rocked an electric blue dress with a high neckline. The Academy Award nominee wore matching silk gloves underneath her ruffled sleeves. Her look was one of the standouts of the Hollywood event, matching the blue carpet and the deep-sea theme of the film.

Ben, 49, wore an all-black ensemble just like his daughter. The filmmaker added a bit of sparkle to his simple outfit by wearing a sequined tie. The doting husband had a huge smile on his face while walking arm in arm with his wife and daughter.

Melissa, who also shares daughter Vivian with Ben, was thrilled to be a part of the live-action spin on the Disney classic.

“I think that for me there’s something special about this one,” she told Entertainment Tonight during the premiere. “If we haven’t been a parent, we’ve all had parents. We’ve all wrestled with what that is. We’ve all longed to figure out what’s the life I want, which is really the key story that in this, I feel like it’s more modern than it was in the original, just in terms of really carving out the life you choose to have for yourself.”

When it came to revealing the news to her daughters that she was cast in the latest adaptation of the classic fairytale, Georgette and Vivian had some hilarious questions.



“I think they were a little like, ‘What does that mean?’ and they’re like, ‘You’re going to be a cartoon?’ and I was like, ‘No, it’s going be me.’ And they’re like, ‘What does that mean?’ and I was like, ‘We’re going to remake it,'” the Bridesmaids actress recalled. “And we went through all the other ones that we love, and they were like, ‘You’re going sing?’ and I’m like, ‘I think so, yeah. It will be even weirder if I don’t.'”

Scroll below to see rare photos of Melissa and Ben’s outing with Georgette.