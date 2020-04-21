Just because Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer have been friends for over 20 years, doesn’t mean they know each other like the back of their hands! In fact, the Hollywood actresses hilariously failed a friendship test while playing “BFF Showdown” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Melissa, 49, and Octavia, 47, participated in the at-home version of TV host Jimmy Fallon‘s competition on the Monday, April 20 episode. The Bridesmaids star and the Self Made actress, however, decided to put a spin on the game.

YouTube/TheTonightShowStarringJimmyFallon

“Octavia, you guys are close, correct?” the show’s frontman, 45, asked, to which she replied, “Of course — we got this.” After Jimmy began asking questions to see how well the pair really know each other, Melissa and her pal responded with the most funniest and bizarre answers.

The first question, which was for Melissa, asked where Octavia went to college. “Uh, you know, I don’t think she went to school,” the Life of the Party actress said, as Octavia chimed in saying she “absolutely went to school.”

“OK, I’m getting like a Fort Lauderdale University kind of feel,” Melissa attempted for a second time. “No, it’s an easy one, Melissa. Auburn! I went to Auburn,” the Hidden Figures star cleared up in a frustrated tone.

After Melissa miserably failed to remember Octavia’s alma mater, it was time for the Ma star to take a stab at one of Jimmy’s inquiries. “Is Melissa married?” the TV personality asked. Although this was supposed to be one of the game’s “easy” questions, Octavia stared blankly at the camera and simply said: “Pass.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“You’re gonna pass?” the Identity Thief star stated, reminding Octavia that she’s been married to husband Ben Falcone since 2005. “He’s not my cousin.” LOL!

The two ladies kept up their entertaining shenanigans throughout the rest of the show. Despite joking that all the wrong answers are “just a fluke,” Melissa quipped she doesn’t know her friend’s last name, while Octavia teased she can’t even recall what the Academy Award winner looks like. Too funny!

As they wrapped up the “BFF Showdown” game, Octavia revealed she had a confession. “We just need to be transparent,” she said. “We don’t really hang out in real life. We’re Hollywood friends. When the camera stops, we stop.” Melissa jokingly added, “I’ve never actually seen her in person!”

Following their comical moment, the two icons dished they actually stopped by the show to support victims of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Octavia and Melissa recently teamed up with Frontline Foods to help local restaurants deliver food to nearby hospitals.

Thanks for the laughs, ladies!