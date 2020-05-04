Swooning! Melissa Joan Hart proved her love with husband Mark Wilkerson is pure magic as she celebrated the anniversary of when they first met in 2002. The beloved Sabrina the Teenage Witch star shared the sweetest tribute in honor of their special milestone on Sunday, May 3.

“On this night, 18 years ago, this picture was taken as we met for the first time,” Melissa, 44, wrote alongside an adorable throwback photo of the two at an event via Instagram. “My knees got weak as we talked; I wish I could remember what we were chatting about.”

“But the next day, I would tell my friend @sableltg (who can verify), that I met the man I was going to marry,” the Clarissa Explains It All alum continued. “And over the next few days, I said it a few more times.”

As Melissa gushed she “wouldn’t change a thing” throughout their last 18 years together, she couldn’t help but tease her handsome hubby. “Except maybe writing down a few of our early conversations and telling him when he was 24 that he could never grow a beard when he was 42 if he wanted this to work out,” she quipped, adding the hashtags “true love” and “the first hug” at the end of her caption.

Fans of the Drive Me Crazy actress — who tied the knot with the Course of Nature frontman, 43, in 2003 — marveled at the sweet anniversary in the comments section of her post. “Awww, this is so cute! Thank you so much for sharing this with us,” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “I love this so much!” A third chimed in, writing, “This is so beautiful. I love it.”

Besides being a loving wife to Mark, Melissa is a doting mom to their three sons Mason, 14, Braydon, 12, and Tucker, 7. While once chatting exclusively with Closer Weekly about motherhood, the Melissa & Joey alum opened up about the possibility of expanding her family.

“My husband kind of convinced me that, we want to travel with the boys and stuff, and if we were to have another one — the older one is getting a lot older and if we had another child, by the time we blink and that one’s able to travel, the older one is out,” she explained. “I think we’re at capacity, as my husband likes to say.”

However, Melissa confessed she “would love to have a fourth” — especially another baby boy. “I think a girl would throw me off big time,” she said. “Having to do hair, glitter everywhere … I don’t think I could handle it.”

We hope Melissa and Mark found some alone time to celebrate their special day!