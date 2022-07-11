At just 10 years old, Melissa Gilbert shot to fame with the role of Laura Ingalls Wilder on Little House on the Prairie. The 1974 historical drama ran for nine seasons, with the talented actress sticking around until the series ended its run in 1983. After beginning her career nearly five decades ago, Melissa’s net worth now will shock you.

What Is Melissa Gilbert’s Net Worth?

Melissa’s estimated net worth is $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. While she is best known for her time on the prairie, the California native became the President of the Screen Actors Guild in 2001. She held the position until 2005.

Much of Melissa’s career after Little House on the Prairie consisted of starring in made-for-TV films including Choices, The Penalty Phase, Forbidden Nights and Family of Strangers. In 1994, Melissa landed a main role on Sweet Justice, an NBC legal drama that lasted one season. The television personality returned to her roots in 2009, portraying Caroline “Ma” Ingalls in the Little House on the Prairie musical that toured across the U.S.

In 2012, the Emmy nominee took her talents to the ballroom to compete on season 14 of Dancing With the Stars. She finished the competition in fifth place. Three years later, Melissa landed a recurring role on Secrets and Lies but the series was canceled after two seasons. In 2021, she joined “Marvel Wastelanders: Black Widow,” a scripted podcast directed by her husband, Timothy Busfield.

Timothy, also an actor, and Melissa got married in 2013. Together, they share a blended family. The Babylon 5 alum is a mom to her two kids, Dakota Brinkman and Michael Boxleitner, from her previous marriages. Melissa is also a stepmom to Timothy’s three kids from previous relationships: Samuel Busfield, Daisy Busfield and Wilson Busfield. Since tying the knot, the happy couple became grandparents!

Where Is Melissa Gilbert Now?

In her 2022 memoir, Back to the Prairie: A Home Remade, A Life Rediscovered, Melissa revealed that she and Timothy traded in their Hollywood life for a quiet life in upstate New York. The pair purchased a cottage in the Catskills and became “DIY Farmers.” Much of the inspiration behind the big move came from Melissa’s Little House on the Prairie character.

“I aspire to be courageous in everything I do, and a lot of that is like Laura,” she said. “My time on Little House really influenced my desire to have this life that I have.”