Starring in Little House on the Prairie for nine seasons taught Melissa Gilbert so much! In fact, the Emmy nominee used her character as the inspiration behind her real-life move to a small town in upstate New York. She purchased a beautiful cottage in the Catskills with her husband, Timothy Busfield, in 2018.

The 14-acre property boasts plenty of space for their blended family to come and visit. Melissa is a mom to Dakota Brinkman, whom she shares with her first ex-husband, Bo Brinkman. She welcomed son Michael Boxleitner during her second marriage to Bruce Boxleitner. Though their relationship did not work out, she still remains close to Bruce’s two children, Sam Boxleitner and Lee Boxleitner.

After marrying Tim in 2013, the Dancing With the Stars alum became a stepmom to his kids, Wilson Busfield, Samuel Busfield and Daisy Busfield. The pair enjoy their quiet life away from the hustle and bustle of the city as grandparents and farmers.

“We bought this ramshackle hunting cabin, and I started going crazy: Let’s have chickens, let’s have cows, let’s have a horse!” Melissa shared in her 2022 book, Back to the Prairie: A Home Remade, A Life Rediscovered.

The Secrets and Lies actress went on to share her journey as a “DIY farmer” where she learned how to grow her own vegetables, start fires to warm up the house and tend to their animals. Melissa gave credit to her Little House on the Prairie character, Laura Ingalls, for giving her the push to embrace a new side of herself.

“I aspire to be courageous in everything I do, and a lot of that is like Laura,” she said. “My time on Little House really influenced my desire to have this life that I have.”

When the couple first purchased the space, they realized it needed a lot of fixing and renovating. They installed new floating shelves, gave the house a fresh coat of paint and planted roses outside. And since family is so important to both Melissa and Tim, they have plenty of family photos hanging around their residence.

“We have a Polaroid camera that we keep here, and when someone comes to visit or stays over, we take pictures and add them to the wall,” she told the New York Times in May 2022.

