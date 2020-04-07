Even Melissa Etheridge “loved” Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt as a couple! The famous singer and songwriter opened up about the iconic Hollywood relationship and explained why she believes there will always be something special between the former pair.

While paying a virtual visit on Watch What Happens Live on Monday, April 6, Melissa, 58, played a game called “Iso-Lay It On Us” with host Andy Cohen. After a fan called in to ask the “Come to My Window” songstress about her thoughts on Jen, 51, and Brad’s epic reunion at the 2020 SAG Awards, she couldn’t help but reveal her feelings about the beloved exes.

“Oh God! I was hoping I could do your show without mentioning her whose name will not be mentioned,” Melissa — who performed at Brad, 56, and Jen’s wedding in 2000 — jokingly replied before divulging her true feelings. “Oh, you know what? I loved Brad and Jen together, they were beautiful.”

“I believe they will always remain friends because they’re two very special people [who] can get through anything,” Melissa sweetly continued. “I just hope that their friendship lasts.”

As the Grammy Award winner recalled the Friends star’s marriage with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor — which lasted from 2000 to 2005 — she joked she would never forget their enviable romance. “Of course we would always … those were the glory days … I remember those days,” she gushed.

As fans remember, Jen and Brad practically broke the internet when they reunited at the annual awards show in January 2020. The amicable exes looked happier than ever to cross paths backstage in photos captured at the time.

Shortly after the Morning Show actress and the handsome hunk shared their sweet encounter, a source told In Touch Weekly about how Jen “couldn’t stop smiling” when she came into the press room after they chatted.

“She was cracking jokes with reporters,” the eyewitness explained at the event earlier this year. “Reporters were commenting that this was the happiest they’ve ever seen her, the best mood they ever witnessed from the typically press-shy, more closed off Jen.”

Although fans were hoping the two would rekindle their own flame, it looks like we’ll just have to keep crossing our fingers like Melissa!