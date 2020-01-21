Aww! Melanie Griffith celebrated mom Tippi Hedren‘s milestone 90th birthday with a super sweet Instagram tribute. The Working Girl actress took to social media on Monday, January 20, to wish the iconic actress a happy 90th birthday.

“My beautiful elegant mother turned 90 yesterday!” Melanie, 62, gushed alongside a stunning portrait of the Birds star, who turned the big 9-0 on January 19. “Happy Birthday Tippi!! 💃🏼💋💃🏼. This pic was shot 2 months ago.”

In the snapshot Melanie shared, Tippi can be seen posing in a gorgeous, peach-colored sweater that featured diamond embellishments around the neckline. The former fashion model also boasted a stunning array of jewelry as her beauty radiated while smiling at the camera.

Fans of the mother-daughter duo joined in on Tippi’s birthday celebrations as they flooded Melanie’s comments section with heartwarming messages. “Aw, how beautiful. Happy birthday to your mother,” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “She still looks gorgeous as ever, Melanie.” A third fan chimed in, writing, “Wow, she looks great! Good for you, Tippi! Happy birthday.”

Although Tippi and Melanie are as thick as thieves nowadays, that wasn’t always the case. In fact, growing up, the blonde beauty and her famous mom didn’t share the best relationship.

“Melanie felt forgotten by her mother,” an insider exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in December 2019. “She went back and forth to see her father [Peter Griffith] and his new family. She felt her mother held back love and was so focused on becoming a successful actress that she felt neglected.”

The source further revealed that the Lolita star didn’t get the love that she wanted so badly from her superstar mama. “She felt her mother was not what she needed, more reserved and colder and not as warm as Melanie is,” the insider added. “It was a troubled relationship, but she loves her dearly.”

Now that time has passed, Tippi and Melanie share a very “close and lovely” bond. “They basically just decided they wanted to be close and they started to be. It wasn’t anything dramatic. Tippi is a devoted grandmother to Melanie’s kids — Alexander, 34, Dakota, 30, and Stella, 23 — and they decided to put the past behind them,” the source stated.

We hope Tippi had the best birthday!