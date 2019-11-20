Mel Gibson Shares Sweet Moment With Youngest Son Lars in Rare Photos

What a dad! Mel Gibson may not be in as many movies as he once was in his peak, but that only means that he can spend more time with his children — and that’s exactly what he’s doing.

The 63-year-old was recently spotted having a nice day with his little one Lars, 2. He shares the young child with his current partner, screenwriter Rosalind Ross. However, while the pair only have one kid together, the Oscar-winner has 8 more kids. He and his ex-wife, Robyn Denise Moore, share seven kids — daughter Hannah, and sons Christian, Edward, William, Louis, Milo, and Thomas.

The Braveheart actor also has daughter Lucia with former partner Oksana Grigorieva. While Mel has kept his family life quite private, he has still done all in his power to be there for his children. In 2018, his third youngest son Milo opened up about some great advice his famous dad gave him.

RF/Coleman-Rayner

“Something that stuck with me [that my dad told me] was, when you’re working, to be truthful to your character and emulate them as much as possible, and of course, have fun,” Milo — who has also gone the acting route — told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. “Forget the camera is there. They say the camera is your best friend but I find it most helpful forgetting that it’s there, because if you’re aware of it you’re not being truthful to what you’re doing. So, [his advice was] to be honest.” The young actor also revealed that his dad has always been supportive of his career.

“There wasn’t discouragement or encouragement necessarily,” Milo told the outlet. “My dad was always a big advocate of doing what you like to do, and keep doing new things and trying new things, but do what you love. And I did that. I had a lot of different jobs but they weren’t things that I wanted to do for the rest of my life. And I have a really big passion for acting and I really love doing it.” So great!

