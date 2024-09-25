Mel Gibson Makes Rare Appearance With Kids Lucia and Lars [Photos]

Mel Gibson Makes Rare Public Appearance With Kids Lucia and Lars at ‘Monster Summer’ Premiere
Mel Gibson brought the two sweetest guests along to the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie, Monster Summer, at the DGA Theater. The filmmaker was joined on the red carpet by his two youngest children, Lucia and Lars, on Tuesday, September 24.
Monster Summer is an adventure horror film directed by David Henrie and stars Mel, 68, Mason Thames and Lorraine Bracco. The Gibson family posed for rare photos together on the red carpet at the event, completely stealing the show!
1 of 5
2 of 5
3 of 5
4 of 5
5 of 5
Conversation
All comments are subject to our Community Guidelines. Closer Weekly does not endorse the opinions and views shared by our readers in our comment sections. Our comments section is a place where readers can engage in healthy, productive, lively, and respectful discussions. Offensive language, hate speech, personal attacks, and/or defamatory statements are not permitted. Advertising or spam is also prohibited.