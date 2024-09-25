Mel Gibson Makes Rare Appearance With Kids Lucia and Lars [Photos]

Mel Gibson brought the two sweetest guests along to the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie, Monster Summer, at the DGA Theater. The filmmaker was joined on the red carpet by his two youngest children, Lucia and Lars, on Tuesday, September 24.

Monster Summer is an adventure horror film directed by David Henrie and stars Mel, 68, Mason Thames and Lorraine Bracco. The Gibson family posed for rare photos together on the red carpet at the event, completely stealing the show!