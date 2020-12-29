Mel Gibson enjoys being on dad duty! The Hollywood icon was spotted with his youngest daughter, Lucia, during a rare outing in Malibu. Mel and the 11-year-old were photographed as they stopped by a grocery store on Sunday, December 27.

The Braveheart actor and his blonde-haired cutie sported matching black ensembles for the shopping trip. Mel, 64, who appeared to be recovering from an injury as he wore his arm in a sling, pushed the shopping cart from the parking lot to the store as Lucia trailed shortly behind him.

The Passion of the Christ star shares his little girl with his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva. Mel and the Russian pianist, who started dating in 2007, welcomed their only child together in October 2009. However, the Academy Award winner and Oksana called it quits after three years together in 2010.

Considering Mel is very private when it comes to his family, it’s not often for Lucia to be spotted out with her famous father. Fortunately, the actor’s ex, 50, loves sharing sweet photos of their gorgeous daughter.

While celebrating Lucia’s 11th birthday in October, Oksana uploaded a stunning photo of their child smelling a flower. “Happy birthday, my sweet baby girl!” the proud mom wrote via Instagram. “There are no words to express to [you] how much I love you.”

Oksana also posted a snapshot of Lucia with a big smile on her face while holding purple and blue balloons earlier that month. “Love is everywhere,” the “Say My Name” artist penned. “What you need is to stop and feel.”

Lucia may be Mel and Oksana’s only kiddo, but the Lethal Weapon actor is the doting dad of eight other children. He shares Hannah Gibson, Christian Gibson, Edward Gibson, William Gibson, Louis Gibson, Milo Gibson and Thomas Gibson with his first wife, Robyn Moore Gibson. The former pair was married from 1980 to 2011.

He’s also the father of his youngest son, Lars Gibson, whom he shares with current girlfriend Rosalind Ross. Mel and the screenwriter, 30, started dating in 2014, four years after he ended his relationship with Oksana.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos from Mel and Lucia’s rare outing!