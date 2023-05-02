Former Fox News Host Megyn Kelly Looks Breathtaking in Bikinis: See Her Swimsuit Photos

Former Fox News personality Megyn Kelly has been known to cause controversies with her outspoken views, but there’s no arguing about how amazing she looks in a bikini.

The Sirius XM host shared an April 29, 2023, selfie with a friend showing that at the age of 52, she looks so sensational in swimwear. Megyn posted the photo to Twitter wearing a black bikini top and dark shades while celebrating a pal’s birthday weekend in South Florida.

“Thank you for a HUGE week on the ⁦@MegynKellyShow⁩. In Miami celebrating our friend’s 50th and looking fwd to another great week of shows starting Monday [sic],” she ​captioned the picture.

Megyn has showed off how she keeps fit in bikini photos from 2019 where she rocked a black string two-piece while standup paddle boarding in the Bahamas. But back at home, she swears she doesn’t work out anymore.

“After I had my children, something had to give, and I gave up on exercise,” she wrote in her 2016 autobiography, Settle for More. Instead, she credited her svelte frame with following the high-fiber F-factor diet, from dietitian Tanya Zuckerbrot‘s 2006 book.

“I started after the birth of my first child, Yates. It took off the baby weight right away,” Megyn explained. Son Yates was born in 2009, followed by daughter Yardley in 2011 and son Thatcher in 2013. She shares her three children with her husband, novelist Douglas Brunt.

In an exclusive interview with Life & Style in 2018, Tanya explained how the diet that Megyn swears by works.

“F-Factor is based on four meals every day: breakfast, lunch, snack, and dinner that combine fiber and protein in each meal. That’s pretty important,” she shared. “Our clients also learn that your muscles are where you store carbohydrates, so if you are losing muscle mass, not only are you slowing down your metabolism, but you’re not going to be able to eat carbs at the end of that weight loss experience without weight gain.”

“You don’t have to work out seven days a week. You can work out two or three days a week to maintain muscle mass and allow F-Factor to be your cardio,” the founder revealed. “For many people, it’s about creating a caloric deficit. F-Factor does that every day without you breaking a sweat, so let F-Factor melt the fat away,” Tanya added.

Scroll down for Megyn’s most amazing bikini photos.