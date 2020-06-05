Expecting mom Meghan McCain responded to the backlash she received on social media after comparing New York City to a “war zone” following George Floyd’s death. The View cohost defended her thoughts on the ongoing protests against racism and police brutality after she was called out for exaggerating.

“I am six months pregnant — a gossip organization is about to run a story of where me and my family are currently,” the 35-year-old tweeted on Wednesday, June 3. “I sent a tweet yesterday based on the news I saw happening in Midtown … we all have been watching all over different media platforms … .”

Twitter/MeghanMcCain

While the Raising McCain alum completely “[supports] the peaceful protests” and their “movement,” she says she’s “absolutely heartbroken about the destruction in the city I have loved since I moved to when I was 18. Meghan continued, “It is important to have your voice heard and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy.”

The ABC personality’s messages comes days after she came under fire on June 2. In an angry tweet, Meghan claimed her Manhattan neighborhood was “eviscerated” as protestors march for justice for George Floyd, who died while being restrained by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

“DeBlasio and Cuomo are an utter disgrace,” she penned on social media. “This is not America. Our leaders have abandoned us and continue to let great American cities burn to the ground and be destroyed. I never could have fathomed this.”

However, former Saturday Night Live writer Kristen Bartlett had a different opinion on the current state of NYC. “Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine,” she interjected.

Instagram

Since Floyd’s tragic death, Meghan and tons of other Hollywood stars have called for justice and showed their support for Black Lives Matter. Hours after the soon-to-be-mama — who announced her first pregnancy with husband Ben Domenech in late March — shared her controversial tweet on Tuesday, the Dirty Sexy Politics author posted an inspiring quote from her late dad, John McCain, via Instagram.

“We are three-hundred-and-twenty-five million opinionated, vociferous individuals. We argue and compete and sometimes even vilify each other in our raucous public debates,” she quoted. “But we have always had so much more in common with each other than in disagreement. If only we remember that and give each other the benefit of the presumption that we all love our country we will get through these challenging times. We will come through them stronger than before. We always do.”

For more information, visit Blacklivesmatter.com.