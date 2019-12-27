He’s one strong baby! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son Archie continues to grow before our eyes, as everyday it seems he is reaching a new milestone.

“Archie can now pull himself up into a standing position,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “If Harry or Meghan hold his hands he can take a few steps. He’s really strong for his age and it won’t be long until he’s walking properly.” But until he’s able to take steps on his own, the little royal, 1, has become a pro at crawling.

“He started crawling a couple of months ago and is into everything,” the source added, “He’s fast, too, and the couple has had to baby proof all the cupboards to stop him from opening them — and the Christmas tree!” The famous pair have been in Canada for the holidays lately — and while there they’ve also noticed just how outgoing their only son truly is.

“Meghan’s introduced Archie to some of her Canadian friends during the trip,” another royal insider exclusively shared with Closer. “Jessica [Mulroney] and Markus [Anderson] had already met him, but there’ve been some new faces. … You can tell Archie’s going to grow up to be a confident, social butterfly — that’s what Harry says,” the source explained. “He loves being entertained and interacting with people.”

Not only does Archie seem sociable, but there is something that he gets from his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth: his love of a certain treat. “Archie takes after the Queen. He loves chocolate!” a source told Life & Style. “Harry let him taste it for the first time over the holidays, and he got so excited! But it was a one-off though. Harry and Meghan think it’s important to bring up their son on a healthy diet.”

All of these new fun facts about Archie should make royal fans excited about what the new year will bring for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s boy!

