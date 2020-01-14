What royal drama? Duchess Meghan‘s (née Markle) mom, Doria Ragland, looked as if she didn’t have a care in the world as she hit the road in her car on Monday, January 13. The yoga enthusiast seemed cool and collected as she stepped out for a solo outing on the same day Queen Elizabeth granted permission for her daughter and Prince Harry to split their time between the U.K. and North America.

Doria, 63, appeared to be in good spirits as she was seen pulling out of her driveway and hitting the road. For her outing, the doting mom of one — who shares Meghan, 38, with ex-husband Thomas Markle — looked cute and casual as she sported black sunglasses and a multi-colored headscarf.

As the former social worker enjoyed her fun-filled day out, the royal family was meeting in the U.K. for a summit to discuss Harry, 35, and Meghan’s plans following their decision to “step back” as senior members of the royal family. Elizabeth and other members, including Harry, Prince William, Prince Charles and more, convened at her Sandringham estate on Monday afternoon.

Following the highly publicized family chat, Elizabeth, 93, shared a statement regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ shocking news that they are officially retreating from the royal spotlight. The couple — who tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed son Archie, 8 months, in May 2019 — first revealed their plans to step back as royal family members, which includes now splitting their time between the U.K. as well as the U.S. and Canada, where Meghan filmed Suits.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the queen said in her statement. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

While fans are anxious to learn what this means for their future as royal family members, Doria can’t wait to see her little girl — and adorable grandson Archie, of course — much more often. In fact, a source close to the mother-daughter pair told Closer Weekly Doria couldn’t be more supportive of Meg and Harry’s tough decision.

“Doria knows Meghan has been miserable in London for a long time and wants what’s best for her — even if it means going against Royal rules,” the insider exclusively shared with Closer. “She’s happy that Meghan’s moving closer to home and the fact they’ll be able to spend more time together.”

