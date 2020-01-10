The day after the world was rocked by the news of Duchess Meghan (née Markle) and Prince Harry taking a step back from royal life, Doria Ragland stepped out for a casual stroll. The royal beauty’s mom was seen strolling about Los Angeles on Thursday, January 9.

Doria, 63, showed off her fit figure as she enjoyed a little bit of exercise around her California neighborhood. The duchess’ mother donned a trendy workout ensemble that included black leggings, a matching zip-up hoodie and red sneakers. Doria also tried to conceal her identity behind a pair of chunky sunglasses.

Earlier in the day, Doria was also spotted taking her beloved dogs for a walk as she enjoyed the sunny California weather. The yoga instructor — who shares Meghan, 38, with ex-husband Thomas Markle — seemed to be in calm spirits despite the current royal family drama.

On Wednesday, January 8, Meghan and Harry, 35, revealed they were officially stepping down from their royal duties. Following endless public scrutiny throughout the last year, the pair — who tied the knot in May 2018 and share 8-month-old son Archie — announced the shocking news in a lengthy statement shared to their Instagram.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the royal pair stated. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.”

Although Harry and the former Suits actress “plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America” while raising Archie, the royal couple insisted they will continue to “honor our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our patronages,” their statement reasoned.

Despite breaking millions of fans’ hearts, the news could be a good thing for Doria. In fact, they may be planning to keep their Frogmore cottage home in London, but sources revealed the couple will also split their time between Meg’s native U.S. as well as Canada, where she filmed Suits. This means Doria would able to see her little girl much more often — yay!

“Moving to Canada is definitely an option for Harry and Meghan,” the royal insider recently shared with Closer Weekly, noting the couple’s choice to step back from the royal spotlight makes the big move even more appealing. “They’d also be able to give Archie a more normal upbringing in Canada, away from the media circus in London, which is a priority for the royal couple,” the source added. “Archie is their No. 1 priority.”

