Running for a cause. Duchess Meghan‘s (née Markle) mom, Doria Ragland, was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 29. The yoga instructor had a productive day as she participated in the 21st Annual Alive and Running 5K for Suicide Prevention. Duchess Meghan’s Mom

The Duchess of Sussex’s mother, 63, was all smiles as she competed alongside others in the approximately 3.1-mile race. Doria was dressed for the occasion as she stepped out in a peach-colored T-shirt, black running pants that featured a yellow stripe and bright pink sneakers.

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

In pics from the race, Doria can be seen crossing the finish line and victoriously raising her hands above her head. The social worker looked happier than ever as she, wearing the number 1360, accomplished her goal. According to the organization’s website, the event exceeded its goal of $400,000 and raised over $475,000 for the Didi Hirsch Suicide Prevention Center. Wow!

Royal fans speculated that Doria ran the 5K in honor of daughter Meghan, 38, and son-in-law Prince Harry. Earlier in September, the royal couple took to social media and shared a tribute in observance of World Suicide Prevention Day.

“This World Suicide Prevention Day, we would like to spread the available support far and wide to ensure that no-one goes through a crisis alone,” they captioned a photo on Instagram at the time. “Please use or share the below accounts today, or on any given day, to a friend, colleague or even a complete stranger, that may be suffering — because wherever you are, you are not alone.”

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images