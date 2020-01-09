If anyone was hoping to see Meghan Markle join the Housewives franchise on Bravo, you may not get your wish as that is not in the Duchess’ plans now that she and Prince Harry have stepped back from the royal family.

“No. Meghan definitely won’t be joining the Housewives,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “Right now she’s focusing on her charity work and isn’t planning on returning to our screens as an actress … or reality star.” This comes after Andy Cohen — who is an executive producer of the popular franchise — commented on the royal pair’s big announcement.

“Open invite for The Duchess to join #RHOBH!!!” the 51-year-old wrote. Comments by Celebs even spotted a response the TV network made.

“Meghan Markle tagline suggestion: Beverly Hills is full of diamonds, but I’m the crown jewel,” the message read. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made headlines on Wednesday, January 8, when they revealed that they have decided to go their own route.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple wrote via Instagram. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, continued. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

The duo will of course be continuing to focus on their only child, Archie, as he was a major reason behind the decision. Meghan and Harry may even have their next residence in mind. “Moving to Canada is definitely an option for Harry and Meghan,” another insider shared with Closer exclusively. “They’ve been considering it for a while and loved the time they spent in Vancouver over the holidays!”

“They’d also be able to give Archie a more normal upbringing in Canada, away from the media circus in London, which is a priority for the royal couple,” the source added. “Archie is their No. 1 priority.”

We can’t wait to see what’s next for Meghan and her family!

