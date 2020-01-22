All for the animals! Meghan Markle may be going through a major change at the moment, but that does not mean that will get in the way of her continuing to do big things — and she proved that again recently by paying a visit to her animal charity patronage.

According to the official Instagram of the royal, the 38-year-old took some time to check in on her furry pets. “Earlier this month, The Duchess of Sussex popped in to see the amazing people at Mayhew to hear about the incredible progress made throughout the festive period,” the post read. “The Duchess of Sussex, having been proud patron of Mayhew since January 2019 and long understanding the connection between animal and community welfare, applauds the people at Mayhew for the vital work that they do every day.”

The caption continued with, “From cats and dogs who have found new homes to animal welfare cases handled in the community —@TheMayhew believes in the power of togetherness and the special bond between humans and animals.” The post includes two photos, both of the Suits alum, 38, checking in on her pals.

Prince Harry‘s wife has lately been stopping in various places, doing her best to encourage and inspire. She recently checked in with the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver, Canada. “Look who we had tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community,” the organization’s Facebook photo caption read. Exciting!

Harry, 35, and Meghan may have stepped aside from the royal family, but it’s clear the famous couple is still doing good. Harry is even pretty excited to start a new chapter in his life. “Harry can’t wait to leave the UK. He’s already had a leaving party in London with a small group of close friends and says he’s so excited about starting over as ‘a normal person,'” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly.

“He looked tired and was fairly somber, which is understandable given what he’s been through over the past couple of weeks. He has no regrets about the move whatsoever and is flying out to Canada next week to be reunited with Meghan. He’s missed Meghan and [son] Archie like crazy since they’ve been apart,” the source added.

Looks like incredible things are in store for the loving pair!