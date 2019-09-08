What a gift! While Meghan Markle made her way to NYC to cheer on her old pal Serena Williams at the U.S. Open Final, there was another person she just had to make some time to see: her makeup artist Daniel Marin — and what a surprise it was!

On Saturday, September 7, Daniel took to Instagram to share a snap of his birthday cupcakes. “I am so overwhelmed by all of your well wishes!” he begun his caption. “My sincerest gratitude!! Thanks to everyone for reaching out to me today. “Meg, love you friend for surprising me on my special day. So sweet!

Take a look at the post below!

The Dior Beauty brand ambassador has been very important in the Duchess of Sussex’s life — in fact, he was the one who got all her done up on her wedding day to Prince Harry. However, that’s not all, as Daniel also helped plan the former actress’ baby shower, long with Serena, 37, and a few others.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time that creative consultant for Honest Beauty has spoken about the Suits alum, 38. He once spoke just how laid-back Meghan was on her special day with the Duke of Sussex, 34. “She’s the most chill person and that morning was just, like, easy. That’s why it didn’t … nothing fazed us,” he said on the “Gloss Angeles” podcast published August 20. “I didn’t have a makeup trial with her because we just couldn’t make the time. I knew what she liked and what she didn’t like. We exchanged like Pinterest pictures over text.”

Bruce Adams/ANL/Shutterstock

“I mean literally, it was like a friend asking me to do her wedding. I was like, ‘I’m happy you’re happy, of course I’ll do your makeup,'” Daniel added.

Even though the mother-of-one may be busy these days, it’s nice to see her make time for her pals!