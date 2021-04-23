Baby on board! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son, Archie Harrison, is so excited to become a big brother, an insider told Life & Style — and the former royals are really enjoying preparing for their new daughter.

“Archie can’t wait to meet his baby sister and loves putting his hand on his mummy’s tummy and feeling the baby move,” the source gushed. “He’s such a caring, bright, loving little boy and is super advanced for his age.”

Shutterstock

The insider also revealed how the family is spending quality time together amid all the preparations for baby No. 2. “To wind down and switch off they go for family walks on the beach and spend time in their beautiful garden,” the source explained. “Archie’s a real water baby and loves being in the pool. Harry can’t wait to teach him to swim this summer.”

Additionally, Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, is helping out amid her daughter’s second pregnancy and has been “helping look after Archie” amid the working couples’ projects, an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly in early April. “Being a grandma to Archie brings Doria such joy.”

The former royal, 36, and the Hollywood alum, 39, revealed they were having a baby girl during their CBS interview on March 7. “Like to have any child, any one or any two would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for?” Harry said at the time. “We got our family — the four of us and our two dogs, it’s great.”

The former Suits star revealed she suffered a miscarriage in a New York Times op-ed published in November 2020, so Meghan and Harry’s daughter will be their rainbow baby. She wrote of the horrific moment five months prior, “I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

Courtesy of CBS/YouTube TV

The ex-monarchs relinquished their royal titles in January 2020 — and have been living happily in California with many upcoming projects in the works. The proud parents are thrilled to be raising their children in an environment with less pressure.

“Harry firmly believes that Archie should be able to have the freedom he never had,” an insider previously told In Touch, including that he should be “taught the importance of freedom of speech and giving back to the community, and most importantly not to let anything get in the way of achieving his dreams and happiness.”