Sneaky royals! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid a visit to Stanford University to discuss some ideas regarding the new charitable foundation they’re launching, sources tell Closer Weekly. The royal couple managed to keep a low profile as they stepped out on the school’s campus in Stanford, California, to meet with professors on February 11.

“Harry and Meghan visited Stanford University on Tuesday,” a royal insider shares with Closer. “They flew in from Vancouver for the day and met with professors to discuss their charity work and come up with new ideas.”

The source noted the Duke of Sussex, 35, and Meghan, 38, “didn’t publicize the visit and kept it low-key.” The insider also clarified that the pair’s trip to the Ivy League school “wasn’t a paid visit.”

“Despite rumors, the Sussexes aren’t just focusing on making money for themselves,” the source continued. “They’re using their positions to work with charities and help others, which is their No. 1 priority.”

Harry and Meghan’s visit to Stanford University comes weeks after they announced they are officially stepping back from their royal duties. The red-haired royal and the former Suits actress — who tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed son Archie, 9 months, in May 2019 — released a statement on January 8, announcing their decision to split time between the U.K. and North America, as well as become financially independent from Queen Elizabeth.

Since they announced their shocking news, the loving couple has been enjoying some well-deserved R&R in a quaint, island town in Canada. “It’s a lifestyle Harry’s never experienced before,” a previous insider shared with Closer, “and he’s loving every minute of it.”

Although the royal twosome “finally feels at peace,” the source added, Meghan and Harry may be returning to London sooner than we thought considering the Queen’s annual Commonwealth ceremony will be held in the U.K. on March 9.

“Elizabeth has asked Harry and Meghan to return to the U.K. for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey — it’ll be one of their last royal engagements,” a third insider revealed with Closer. “She’d love to see him again. And in spite of all the drama, she misses Harry too and doesn’t want him to feel alienated from the family.”

It may be a weird transition period for Meghan and Harry, but it seems they’ve never been happier!