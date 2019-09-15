So sweet! It’s a happy day in the royal household as Prince Harry turns 35 — and his wife Meghan Markle sent some love his way with a beautiful message.

The 38-year-old took to the happy couple’s official Instagram on Sunday, September 15 to share a kind message for her husband. “Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day,” the Suits alum wrote alongside a montage of pics showcasing Harry through the years. “You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you. Happiest birthday!”

Fans were loving the sweet words, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Who’s cutting onions,” one fan said about the emotional post. Another added, “Watching Harry grow up I am so pleased he found the love of his life and now has a beautiful family.” The royal’s father, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also wished the prince a Happy Birthday.

The Duke of Sussex shouldn’t expect a massive celebration thrown for him, as the former actress was set to keep things on the down low this time around. “Because of the backlash surrounding their lavish lifestyle, Meghan’s planning a low-key family day for Harry’s birthday,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “Now that her maternity leave has come to an end, any free time she has is spent with her husband and son.”

However, we’re certain that Prince William‘s little brother will receive great gifts, especially from his baby boy Archie. “As it’s Harry’s first birthday as a dad Meghan’s making it extra special, and of course Archie will be involved,” a source exclusively told Closer. “Meghan’s put her creative skills to good use and has handmade Harry’s birthday card from Archie. It’s a collage of their cutest moments together!” So adorable!

