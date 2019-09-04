Gone but not forgotten! Meghan Markle took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 4, to pay tribute to friend Peter Lindbergh — whom she collaborated with on her guest-edited September issue of British Vogue — who died at the age of 74 on Tuesday, September 3.

“Honoring the life and work of photographer Peter Lindbergh,” the post — which included a sweet snap of him hugging the former Suits star — on the royal couple’s Instagram account reads. “His work is revered globally for capturing the essence of a subject and promoting healthy ideals of beauty, eschewing photoshopping, and preferring natural beauty with minimal makeup.”

Meghan and Peter were such good friends that they’d worked together on multiple occasions. “The Duchess of Sussex had worked with Peter in the past and personally chose him to shoot the 15 women on the cover for the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest edited. There is no other photographer she considered to bring this meaningful project to life,” the caption added. “He will be deeply missed.”

Meghan personally chose not to appear on the cover of British Vogue for a very good reason. “From the very beginning, we talked about the cover — whether she would be on it or not,” editor-in-chief Edward Enninful previously said. “In the end, she felt that it would be in some ways a ‘boastful’ thing to do for this particular project. She wanted, instead, to focus on the women she admires.”

By not appearing on the cover, Meghan brought attention to a lot of powerful women who’ve been making a difference such as Laverne Cox, Jane Fonda, Yara Shahidi, Jameela Jamil, Salma Hayek and more.

“I was like completely shocked,” Salma, 53, recalled about the whole ordeal. “I felt very honored.”

Peter will surely be missed! Thankfully, we’ll be able to remember him through all of his amazing work that still lives on.