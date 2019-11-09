All for a good cause! Two days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the Field of Remembrance, they attended another event together, but this time Prince William and Kate Middleton were there as well.

The famous four all showed up to the Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, November 9 — marking the first time the four have appeared together since the family got together for a polo match in July 2019. However, they weren’t the only royals in attendance — Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall made an appearance as well.

It is no surprise that the four royals haven’t made many public outings together, since both pairs have each been focus on their own busy lives, including the Duchess of Sussex, 38, who currently has her hands full with her first child, Archie. Meghan and her husband, 35, are even thinking of having another little one.

INSTARImages

“The couple aren’t waiting around to have baby number two,” a royal family insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “Just weeks after Archie was born [Meghan] told those close to her that she wanted to have another child in 2020! She’d love to have a little brother or sister for Archie to play with and wants them to be close in age.”

The former actress has also made it clear how tough it has been raising a child under the spotlight. “Especially as a woman it’s really — it’s a lot,” Meghan told ITV News at Ten anchor Tom Bradby in an interview for the ABC documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. “So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom and trying to be a newlywed. … And also thank you for asking, because not many people will have asked if I’m OK. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

“Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable,” the Suits alum added. “And so that was made really challenging, and then, when you have a new born, you know?”

