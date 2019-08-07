Even though Meghan Markle has been living in Frogmore Cottage at Windsor for quite some time now, that wasn’t always her home. In fact, the former actress once resided in Los Angeles — and her house has just hit the market!

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, reportedly lived in the now four-bedroom, three-bathroom property with her first husband, Trevor Engelson. That’s right — this was way before the Suits alum met up with Prince Harry and tied the knot with him. The house, on sale for $1.8 million, is located in the L.A. neighborhood of Hancock Park. It is a single-family home, and is loaded with plenty of features.

Meghan has always been close to her original home — she even apparently will be taking a trip to Los Angeles with her son, baby Archie, when the time is right. “For Meghan, it’s just as important for Archie to learn about her family history as it is for him to learn about his royal ancestors,” an insider told Us Weekly about the planned trip. “So she plans to go on a trip to Los Angeles with him once she’s comfortable taking him on a plane.”

“Meghan likes to do things her way. She’s a very strong woman who wants to use her role to modernize the monarchy, which is one of the reasons she and Harry decided to reject a title for Archie,” the source continued. “[She and Harry] want their son to lead a normal life.”

Scroll on down below to see more of Meghan’s former house!