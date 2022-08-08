Meghan Markle Rules the Beach With Her Bikini Looks! See Her Beautiful Swimsuit Photos

Before she became known for her marriage to the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rose to fame after starring on the hit series Suits. During her early days as an actress, the Duchess of Sussex showed off a different style prior to her days as a royal. Although she isn’t seen hitting the beach as much now, she once was a fan of rocking a great bikini while soaking up the sun.

Throughout her September 2011 wedding weekend with her first husband, Trevor Engelson, Meghan was seen rocking an adorable yellow polka dot swimsuit with some pals in Jamaica. The former spouses and their guests enjoyed several days of of partying by the Caribbean Sea, and Meghan looked stunning as always as she smiled with friends and family for pictures at the time.

After she moved on with her second husband in 2016 and married him in May 2018, the Los Angeles native has spoken out about female empowerment, noting that women should be able to wear what they want while still advocating for equality.

“You can be a woman who wants to look good and still stand up for the equality of women,” Meghan said during a 2016 guest appearance at the Create & Cultivate conference. “There’s no uniform for feminism; you are a feminist exactly the way you are.”

Although her style has seemingly changed over the years from casual to formal, Meghan opened up about the reason behind her fashion evolution in a May 2017 interview with Glamour U.K.

“I think it’s really changed because my sensibility had always been relaxed California girl style, and on any given day I was in jeans, cut-offs and flip-flops,” Meghan explained at the time. “But the weather alone in Toronto changes your wardrobe! The fashion on Suits is gorgeous. So, it also became my education of designers and really knowing what fits my body well.”

The Northwestern University graduate also explained how she felt “a lot of [her] personal style [was] reflected” in her character, Rachel, during her time on TV show.

“I like monochromatic and tonal dressing, and I don’t generally wear prints, and neither does Rachel now,” Meghan added. “On a normal day, I love a shift dress with flats and a little cropped jacket. … As I’ve gotten older, I like longer dresses, but my legs come up to my ears and I’m not very tall. So, when I wear a short skirt, I’ve got to be really conscious.”

