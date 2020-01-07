Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry Look Happier Than Ever During First Royal Appearance of 2020

The moment we’ve been waiting for! Duchess Meghan (née Markle) and Prince Harry made their 2020 debut as they stepped out for an outing at the Canada House in London on January 7. The royal couple — who were last spotted at the Remembrance Day Service in mid-November 2019 — looked happier than ever to make their first royal appearance of the new year.

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, walked hand in hand as they arrived at the Canada House in London on Tuesday afternoon. The former Suits actress and her handsome hubby couldn’t help but beam with joy as they greeted guests, including Ms. Janice Charette, the High Commissioner in Canada to the U.K., as well as many others.

News of the royal pair’s outing was first revealed on Monday, January 6. The royal family announced Meghan and Harry would pay a visit to the Canada House to thank the High Commissioner and their staff for the warm Canadian hospitality, as well as the support they received while recently celebrating the holidays in the country.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

For the highly anticipated outing, Meghan donned a light brown, turtleneck sweater paired with a chestnut-colored, silk midi-skirt. The newly-minted royal kept warm in the chilly London weather as she covered up in a camel-colored pea coat. She also accessorized with a super chic pair of matching velvet pumps and dainty jewelry.

Harry, on the other hand, looked like a total stud — per usual — as he sported a classic blue suit. The Duke of Sussex tied his dashing look together with a white dress shirt, a periwinkle-colored tie and black dress shoes. They’re both so fashionable!

Meghan and Harry’s royal outing comes shortly after the couple arrived home in London following their fun-filled getaway with son Baby Archie. Although the royal family gathers at Queen Elizabeth‘s Sandringham Estate for her annual Christmas celebration, Meghan and Harry opted out and instead celebrated the holidays in Toronto, Canada.

“It was exactly what Meghan wanted,” a source close to Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney exclusively told Closer Weekly in late December. “She wanted Archie’s first Christmas to be low-key and mellow where they can all hang out in their pajamas in the living room and laugh and joke — and not have it be very stuffy with the rest of the royal family.”

By the look of their smiles during their Canada House outing, we’d say Meg and Harry had the best vacation ever!

