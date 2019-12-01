Now that the holiday season is in full swing, millions of people are rushing to buy gifts — but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took some time to remind everyone of something very important.

“It’s also a reminder to reflect on those in need — those who may feel lonely, hungry, homeless, or may be experiencing the holidays for the first time without loved ones,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 1. “It’s an important time of year to help those around you who may be less fortunate, or who would appreciate even the smallest act of kindness.”

Jeremy Selwyn/Pool/Shutterstock

Harry, 35, and the former actress, 38, then revealed that they will continue their “monthly tradition of highlighting accounts that do good,” and “inspired by the ‘Twelve Days of Christmas’ — we have selected twelve organizations caring for those in need — especially at this time of year.”

People were loving the incredible gesture, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Will do my part of helping those in need as I usual do. We have so much that we don’t even realize we don’t need much to live and share with others,” one royal fan said. Another added, “Thank you for the beautiful reminder to remember and recognize and care for those who might be having it tough this season.”

Shutterstock

It should come as no surprise that the royal couple is doing their part to help others. Earlier this year, the Suits alum — while on a tour of South Africa — made sure to pay kudos to female activists and politicians who have done made a difference to those around them. “I was recently reminded that the first one up the mountain often gets knocked down the hardest, but makes way for everyone behind them,” Meghan said during a speech according to The Sunday Times. “You must keep at it and know that you are working for this generation and the next, and also continuing the legacy of the generations of great women before you.”

“Much of my life I have been advocating for women and girls’ rights, so this has been an incredibly powerful moment to hear first-hand from all of you,” Meghan continued. “The leadership and strength shown by these women is remarkable, and at a time when the issue of gender and gender-based violence is at the forefront of people’s minds, I hope their voices will resonate and not only give comfort but also create change.”

We can’t wait to see how else Meghan and Harry positively impact the world.