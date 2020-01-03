Even on vacation, Duchess Meghan (née Markle) and Prince Harry can’t help but lend a helping hand! While the royals were hiking at Horth Hill Regional Park during their current holiday trip in Victoria, Canada, a lucky couple revealed how the royal mom came to the rescue after she spotted them struggling to take a selfie.

“We noticed a group was standing nearby and they had two dogs, one of which was approaching us,” Asymina Kantorowicz told CTV News Vancouver Island following the royal run-in on Thursday, January 2. The chance encounter happened after she and boyfriend Iliya Pavlovic attempted to snap a photo with the scenic background.

Shutterstock

Asymina said moments later they were approached by a recognizable face. “I thought she looked familiar, but didn’t think it could actually be her,” the shocked fan explained to the outlet. It wasn’t until she realized the kind individual was actually the Duchess of Sussex, 38, and her handsome husband.

“I froze up. I actually couldn’t believe who it was. Then I looked over to the side and that’s when I realized Prince Harry was standing there,” she enthusiastically recalled. “I kept looking back and forth like, ‘Is this actually happening?'”

Although the fortuitous pair accepted the former Suits actress’ offer to snap their scenic photo, Asymina revealed she could barely echo a word. “In that moment, the only thing I could think to say [was], ‘There’s only so much that selfie sticks can do,'” she shared. “She laughed and responded with something like, ‘We’ll have to do better,’ and then Harry chimed in, ‘No pressure.'” Aww!

Despite being caught totally off guard, the Victoria woman said accidentally crossing paths with the royal couple — who tied the knot in May 2018 — was “a dream.” She even noted Meghan wished her and her boyfriend a Happy New Year before handing back the phone and parting ways.

News of the couple’s heartwarming encounter with two lucky fans comes shortly after they jetted off to Canada for Christmas. Although the royal family gathers at Queen Elizabeth‘s Sandrigham estate for a lavish holiday celebration each year, Harry, 35, and Meghan — who welcomed son Archie in May 2019 — decided to switch up their plans for their first Christmas as royal parents.

According to a source, the doting mom and dad are staying with Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney and her husband, Ben, while visiting Toronto. “It was exactly what Meghan wanted,” the insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “She wanted Archie’s first Christmas to be low-key and mellow where they can all hang out in their pajamas in the living room and laugh and joke — and not have it be very stuffy with the rest of the royal family.”

We wonder if Meghan and Harry will give Archie a baby sibling in 2020!