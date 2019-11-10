Don’t look now but baby Archie is growing up in a flash, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s first child is already on the go!

“Archie has just started crawling and is into everything because he’s such a curious, advanced child — he’s always on the move,” a royal family inside exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “Harry thinks it won’t be long until he’s walking.” Exciting! It also seems like the little royal is the perfect little baby.

“He’s now sleeping through the night, which is a relief for the couple,” another source exclusively told Closer. “When he’s in bed they enjoy spending one-on-one time together without any interruptions. Most evenings they’ll have a nice dinner and catch up on what they’ve been up to, as well as future plans or they’ll watch a movie together. Harry and Meghan don’t rely on the nanny to put Archie to bed. They like to do it themselves.”

“Archie isn’t a demanding baby nor is he clingy,” the insider added. “When Harry’s friends pop over to Frogmore he’ll go to them without screaming. You can tell he’s going to be a real people’s person when he’s older … Harry jokes that Archie’s nosy because he’s always looking around to see what’s going on!”

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s little one is growing up in lightning speed, it is no surprise to hear that the royal pair is making sure to not take any moment for granted. Just recently, Harry, 35, and the former actress, 38, celebrated Archie’s 6-month birthday.

“Archie’s 6 month birthday was a family affair — just the three of them,” an insider revealed. “Harry and Meghan bought their son some gifts from [retail store] Hamleys and put together a photo album of all his precious moments but didn’t really do anything big to celebrate it.”

It seems like everyday we’re hearing of another milestone by Archie — we can’t wait to see what else he does!

