Sweet memories! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating their engagement announcement anniversary with a beautiful never-before-seen photo.

“On this day, two years ago: 27th of November 2017, Harry and Meghan announced the news of their engagement, later becoming Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex!” the caption on the couple’s official Instagram read. “They have since celebrated their wedding anniversary and welcomed their son, Archie, into the world.”

Three photos were shared, including a candid black-and-white snap that the world is seeing for the first time of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex smiling on their wedding day. See the full beautiful pic below!

© PA / Chris Allerton © SussexRoyal

Fans were loving the post, as they took to the comments section to respond with nothing but positive words. “These two are amazing humans,” one person said. Another added, “Happiest engagement anniversary! To many more married decades!”

The sweet pair were of course all smiles when they first mentioned their engagement. “What were we doing? Just roasting chicken? Trying to roast a chicken and it was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and romantic. He got on one knee,” the former actress, 38, recalled during the first interview held after the big news.

© PA / Chris Allerton © SussexRoyal

“She didn’t even let me finish, she said, ‘Can I say yes, can I say yes?’ and then there was hugs and I had the ring in my finger and I was like, ‘Can I give you the ring?’ She goes, ‘Oh yes the ring!’” Harry, 35, added. “It was a really nice moment, it was just the two of us and I think managed to catch — catch her by surprise as well.”

Fast-forward to today and the famous duo are of course all about their baby boy, 6 months. They are even pretty pumped for the holidays with their little one. “They’re really excited to be celebrating Archie’s first Christmas as a family and want to make it extra special,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “They’re planning to spoil him with lots of gifts.”

It certainly seems like Harry and Meghan are truly happy with their little family!