It looks like Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton may continue to have different perspectives on certain topics. Apparently, the duchesses’ creative differences regarding their joint charity The Royal Foundation had some influence on why they split their courts.

“Kensington Palace is painting this as a natural progression,” a source told Us Weekly about the separation, “but there were definitely issues with Meghan and Kate seeing eye to eye on how they wanted to run this charity.”

On June 20, it was formally announced that the 37-year-old former Suits actress and Prince Harry will have their own charity separate from Kate, also 37, and Prince William. “Later this year, The Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,” the explanation read on the official Royal Foundation website.

The statement continued, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own new charitable foundation with transitional operating support from The Royal Foundation. In addition, both couples will continue to work together on projects in the future, including on The Foundation’s mental health programme, Heads Together.”

According to the insider, Meghan “wanted to be more involved,” while the Duchess of Cambridge’s approach when dealing with royal duties is more “hands-off.” Based on The Royal Foundation’s statement, that seems to be the case. “These changes are designed to best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households,” the statement explained.

However, the source noted that this doesn’t mean there’s a “disagreement or rift,” so thankfully there’s no drama here. In fact, after Meghan gave birth to her first child, son Archie Harrison, in early May, she and Kate found common ground. “Meghan and Kate will be spending a lot more time together,” a palace insider previously told Us Weekly. “Now that they’re bonding over motherhood, they’ve become closer than ever.”

We couldn’t be happier for them!