Ever since Meghan Markle entered the royal family, she has been put head-to-head against Kate Middleton — but it seems like neither woman is about that.

“What’s challenging is when they are pitted against each other,” a source told People. “That’s been challenging to both of them. Meghan has her life, Kate has hers.” The insider also explained that there is no competition between the royals

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

“Meghan is very aware that Kate will be Queen; their roles are very clear,” the source told the outlet. “Meghan doesn’t fit the mold, while Kate was groomed for this.” These days, the Duchess of Sussex, 38, and the Duchess of Cambridge, 37, are all about being a mom. The former actress shares little Archie, 6 months, with Prince Harry, while Kate has three kids — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 — with husband Prince William.

“There is a sense of [Meghan and Kate’s] relationship strengthening,” a royal insider told People. “They have more in common now.” That bond may grow even stronger soon now that the Suits alum is considering giving her son a sibling.

James Marsh/BPI/Shutterstock

“The couple aren’t waiting around to have baby number two,” a royal family insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “Just weeks after Archie was born [Meghan] told those close to her that she wanted to have another child in 2020! She’d love to have a little brother or sister for Archie to play with and wants them to be close in age.” Of course for now, Meghan and Harry’s attention will all be put on their little one, especially with the holidays around the corner.

“This Christmas is super special to Harry and Meghan because it’ll be Archie’s first,” another source exclusively told Closer. “They’ll already talking about getting a huge Christmas tree for Frogmore, which they’ll decorate as a family. They can’t wait to see the look on Archie’s face when he sees it covered in decorations and all lit up!”

“Harry and Meghan haven’t bought Archie any gifts yet, but they will,” the insider added. “They already have a Christmas stocking for him, which they’ll hang above the fireplace! It’s really cute and has his name embroidered on it.”

Sounds like Meghan as well as Kate are focusing on the important things!