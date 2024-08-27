Meg Ryan is taking a positive — and productive — approach to aging in Hollywood. “There’s no doubt that for anybody older, roles are limited,” says Meg, 62. “But those limits don’t exist for a director, or a producer. And at a certain point you just want to say what you mean.”

That’s exactly what Meg did with 2023’s What Happens Later, a film she wrote, directed and starred in. While shooting the rom-com in three weeks on a limited budget wasn’t easy, Meg found the challenges “fun to figure out.”

“I don’t look at the downside very often. I am the luckiest person you’re ever going to meet,” says Meg, who has three new projects in the works. “I don’t have feelings like I’m being denied anything. I have a charmed existence, and I work with incredible people.”