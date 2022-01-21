Legendary rock singer Meat Loaf had a powerhouse voice and brought one of the best-selling album trilogies to life during his career. The “Bat Out of Hell” singer, who was well-loved by fans, friends and his supportive family, died on January 20, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Gillespie, and his two daughters, Pearl and Amanda.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends,” a post on the performer’s Facebook read. “His amazing career spanned six decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World.”

Meat Loaf, whose real name was Michael Lee Aday, launched his career in the ‘60s with the band Meat Loaf Soul. He gained notoriety with his role in the musical Hair before releasing Stoney & Meat Loaf, his first Motown album. The Fight Club actor appeared in both the theater production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show and the successful film released in 1975. It was in 1977 that the world fell in love with his larger-than-life personality with his Bat Out of Hell album, selling more than 40 million copies.

“Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time,” the Facebook post continued. “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.”

His second studio album, Dead Ringer, was released in 1981. That year, his only biological daughter, Amanda Aday, was born. Meat Loaf married his first wife, Leslie G. Edmunds, in 1979 and became the stepfather of her daughter, Pearl, from a previous relationship. The Brit Award winner always viewed Pearl as his own and shared a sweet sentiment about letting her sleep inside of a guitar case in an interview with Classic Rock Revisited.

“The new ones are all felt lined,” he said of the guitar cases that his daughter slept in. “We would put her blankets in there and she would take a nap. They were high enough on the sides and we would lock the wheels on it. We would be in the dressing room and she would go to sleep.”

