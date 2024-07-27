Mayim Bialik Wants to Host Pop Culture Version of Jeopardy

Mayim Bialik hasn’t given up on hosting Jeopardy yet — even though she was beaten out for the prized gig by former champ Ken Jennings!

The Big Bang Theory alum is said to be shooting for the role on a new Amazon Prime version of the game show that focuses only on pop culture.

“Producers are still searching for a host for Pop Culture Jeopardy, and Mayim has let it be known she’s interested in the job,” a TV industry insider exclusively reveals to Closer.

Mayim, 48, shared Jeopardy hosting duties with Jennings until she was dropped in February, with producer Michael Davies declaring, “Ken has won the job.”

But Davies added, “We hope to continue working with [Mayim],” which cracked open the door for her to host the new show.

Attitude apparently played a big part in Mayim keeping herself in the game, as she was a good sport when Jennings beat her out.

“To Mayim’s credit, she didn’t start kicking and screaming when she was let go as Jeopardy host, and didn’t burn any bridges,” explains the insider. “She really enjoys hosting a game show, not to mention the money that goes with it.”

Still, the super-smart actress has her work cut out for her in convincing producers she’s the right person for the job.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

“Mayim has a doctorate degree in neuroscience, so she might be better suited for regular Jeopardy,” says the source. “But she was also a pop culture star on TV’s biggest sitcom. So she has a case!”