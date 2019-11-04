Even Maureen McCormick can’t believe legendary actor Ed Asner is turning 90 years old! While attending the Hollywood icon’s 90th Birthday Roast and Party in Los Angeles on November 3, the Brady Bunch star reminisced on her favorite moments with the birthday boy and revealed why their friendship is so special.

“So of course I fell in love with him in the San Fernando Valley, back when shows were in black and white when I watched him on our screen,” the 63-year-old beauty exclusively shared with Closer Weekly at the birthday celebration on Sunday night. “But, years after The Brady Bunch, I was able to work with him. I got cast in Lou Grant and had a really dramatic role and I was so nervous.”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Maureen explained that although she was apprehensive about her character on the 1970’s drama series, Ed couldn’t have made her feel more at home. “I got to the set and he just walked up to me and embraced me,” the former Dancing With the Stars contestant recalled, before continuing, “and just kind of like was always by my side throughout the filming and so supportive and one of the most kind actors I’ve ever worked with in my life. So I ever since then, I mean, we’ve been friends and I adore him.”

Maureen added that the most special thing about Ed — who played the beloved role of Lou Grant from 1970 to 1982 on both The Mary Tyler Moore Show and the sitcom’s spinoff Lou Grant — is his huge heart. “It’s what you see is what you get,” she explained. “You know, that’s it. You know, he’s just a genuine, good human being that cares.”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Although Ed will be ringing in his milestone 90th birthday on November 15, the beloved star has shown no signs of slowing down. In fact, the Seven Days in May author told Closer Weekly that he doesn’t even seem himself retiring as long as he’s feeling good and energetic.

“Not as long as I can still lift my arms up to my head,” he hilariously joked with Closer in early October. “It’s getting more difficult — I can’t reach beyond my head, but if I can scratch my head, I can still work.”

It looks like Ed isn’t going anywhere, either, considering he dished some of his best secrets for aging in Hollywood. “Keep your mind active,” he exclusively shared with Closer at his 90th birthday event. Ed explained that his secrets to living a long and prosperous life include “working reading, being with people who can excite you, sexual.”

We hope Ed has the best 90th birthday ever!

For more on your favorite celebs, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletter for more exclusive news!