Maureen McCormick Opens Up About Her Sobriety Journey After ‘The Brady Bunch’: ‘I’m So Happy’
Maureen McCormick is so happy with where she is in her life and career now, years after starring as Marcia Brady in The Brady Bunch. The beloved actress opened up about her sobriety journey amid the show’s 55th anniversary.
“I feel really incredibly lucky that I found sobriety. It’s been everything to me,” she told Us Weekly in an interview published on Sunday, September 29. “And it’s not easy in the beginning at all, but it just gets better every day. It does, you know? I’m so happy to be sober and to be really clear and comfortable in my skin.”
Maureen’s sobriety began more than 40 years ago, and she thanked her husband, Michael Cummings, and her parents for being the reason why she decided to make the big life change.
“It’s an amazing journey,” she said about her marriage to the actor. “We’re going on 40 years, which is incredible. I feel very blessed to have him in my life.”
During the interview, Maureen, 68, also admitted that she “had no idea” that The Brady Bunch was celebrating its 55th anniversary. “The show will just always hold a super warm spot in my heart,” she said after finding out about the milestone after seeing a post on X.
Maureen starred as Marcia on the series from 1969 to 1974 and appeared in several of the spinoffs. However, she openly experienced some personal struggles while grappling with fame. The California native previously opened up about her past drug addiction during a September 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight.
“I struggled with drug addiction for gosh, six, seven years and it was awful,” she told the outlet at the time while attending the Summer Spectacular benefiting the Brent Shapiro Foundation for Drug Prevention. “I’ve been sober now for 35 years, and my life has never been so good.”
She mentioned how her husband helped her get through the difficult period in her life.
“When we first got together, I was still dabbling, and he said, ‘You know, it’s either me or that, take it or I’m out of here,'” Maureen reflected. “And I realized that I didn’t want to lose one of the greatest things I had ever found.”
Ultimately, she feels lucky to be alive and able to aid others who may be experiencing the same thing.
“I am so lucky to be here, alive, and I feel like my mind is still really good,” she said. “I feel very very lucky that I came out of it.”
“If you’re an addictive personality, it’s a disease and it’s nothing to be ashamed of,” she said. “So many people today are still just incredibly embarrassed about talking about it as if it’s a weakness … That’s what we’re all here for on this Earth, right? To help each other and to talk about our experiences because that’s how we all heal and get better.”
