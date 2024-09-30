Maureen McCormick is so happy with where she is in her life and career now, years after starring as Marcia Brady in The Brady Bunch. The beloved actress opened up about her sobriety journey amid the show’s 55th anniversary.

“I feel really incredibly lucky that I found sobriety. It’s been everything to me,” she told Us Weekly in an interview published on Sunday, September 29. “And it’s not easy in the beginning at all, but it just gets better every day. It does, you know? I’m so happy to be sober and to be really clear and comfortable in my skin.”

Maureen’s sobriety began more than 40 years ago, and she thanked her husband, Michael Cummings, and her parents for being the reason why she decided to make the big life change.

“It’s an amazing journey,” she said about her marriage to the actor. “We’re going on 40 years, which is incredible. I feel very blessed to have him in my life.”

During the interview, Maureen, 68, also admitted that she “had no idea” that The Brady Bunch was celebrating its 55th anniversary. “The show will just always hold a super warm spot in my heart,” she said after finding out about the milestone after seeing a post on X.

Maureen starred as Marcia on the series from 1969 to 1974 and appeared in several of the spinoffs. However, she openly experienced some personal struggles while grappling with fame. The California native previously opened up about her past drug addiction during a September 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight.