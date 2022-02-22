Matthew Morrison and Wife Renee Have the Most Precious Family: See Photos of Their Adorable 2 Kids

Matthew Morrison‘s favorite role is being a dad to the two sweet kids he shares with his wife, Renee Puente Morrison. The pair wed on October 18, 2014, and are the proud parents to a son Revel James and a daughter Phoenix Monroe.

When Revel arrived on October 12, 2017, the Glee alum made the announcement via Instagram. Next to a black-and-white photo of Matthew first bumping with the newborn’s tiny hand, he wrote the most tender yet confident message about parenting.

“To my newborn child, Revel James Makai Morrison: Your mama and papa got this!! Trust in us to guide and protect you always. To lay the tracks so your choo choo train will run smoothly throughout this world. You will have all the tools to soar! We love you, and are so thankful for your arrival! The adventures are just beginning,” the caption read.

As his son has grown, the American Horror Story star has shared some important life lesson information with fans. On Revel’s fourth birthday in 2021, Matthew posted on Instagram photo carousel featuring snapshots of his little boy with a very wise caption.

“Greatest lesson he’s taught me: Be patient. A toddler is no joke and it’s easy to lose your patience. I’ve learned to step away and take a few minutes for myself. Children are paying attention to everything we do and say. It’s important to be mindful of how we act in front of them,” Matthew explained.

He continued, “Greatest lesson I’m teaching him: Treat women with respect. Letting him see firsthand how a man should treat a woman will equip him with the positive outlook that can, hopefully, counter society’s typically low standards for the male/female relationship.”

Revel got a little sister when Renee gave birth to a daughter on June 28, 2021. In a sweet family update that followed on August 9, Matthew told fans, “It’s been 6 weeks of going ALL IN with the new addition to our family!”

“I absolutely love being a father all over again. I’m so grateful for the moments I have to hold my daughter! And watching Revel become a brother and give his sister endless affection is priceless. And that new baby smell? C’mon!” the actor added about his beautiful family of four.

Scroll down for photos of Matthew and Renee’s adorable kids.