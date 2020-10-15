It’s not often Matthew McConaughey shares photos of his three kids, Levi, Vida and Livingston, on social media. Fortunately, fans are sometimes lucky enough to get a rare glimpse inside the Interstellar star’s life as a dad when he’s spotted out and about with his children.

The beloved How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actor shares his adorable brood with his longtime wife, Camila Alves. Matthew and the Brazilian-American model tied the knot in 2012, but they started their family years before they ever walked down the aisle.

The Hollywood heartthrob and Camila, who first met in the summer of 2006, became parents when they welcomed their eldest son, Levi, in 2008. Two years later, the couple’s daughter, Vida, arrived in 2010. Months after their June 2012 wedding, Matthew and Camila’s youngest son, Livingston, arrived at the end of the year.

As the doting dad of three growing kids, the Dazed and Confused alum is doing everything he can to raise his children to be strong and independent “individuals.”

“The main thing is that my wife and I, we have a similar moral bottom line. And as you learn, if you have kids, every day they get older, you realize how much more it’s really DNA,” he said of parenting during an episode of Today in September 2018. “We can nudge ’em and shepherd ’em, et cetera et cetera, but they are who they are. And right now, I’m just happy to say we have three healthy ones.”

Despite the ups and downs, Matthew couldn’t be more grateful for his beautiful family. “The only thing I ever knew I wanted to be was a father,” he gushed to People in mid-October. “And it’s remained the pinnacle for me. I can’t think of anything being more important.”

As the Academy Award winner sweetly marveled over the “privilege and responsibility” he has raising his kiddos, he revealed “being a dad was always” his “only dream.” He also credited his children for being “very caring,” “kind” and creative” little humans.

“Our youngest one will come fill us in [on the book he’s reading]: ‘Oh, I’m on chapter two … ,’” Matthew dished of Livingston. “For Levi, it’s probably more music. He [basically] came out of the womb knowing a minor from major key on the piano.” As for his daughter, “Vida really likes to paint and draw and loves graphic novels.”

Matthew loves watching his kiddos grow up!

Scroll through the gallery below to see the actor’s rare photos with his three kids.