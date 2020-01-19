Never too late for love! Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant have joined forces in hopes of getting their widowed parents together.

“His father’s 91, my mother’s 88,” the Oscar winner, 50, told Entertainment Tonight. “Yeah, why not? Next week, they’re supposed to meet, and we probably won’t see them for the rest of the night.” Cute! This comes just one month after the two actors considered uniting their folks during an interview with Mashable.

Matthew’s mother — Kay McConaughey — lost her on-again, off-again husband Jim in 1992. As for Hugh, his father James was left a widower after his wife Finvola died in 2001 from pancreatic cancer.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The A-listers are doing more than just helping their parents form a connection, they are also starring in The Gentlemen together — and it should not come as a surprise that this isn’t a romantic comedy, as Hugh has made it clear that there’s no way he sees himself ever being the lead in that type of film again.

“I’ve gotten too old and ugly and fat to do them anymore,” the star told The Hollywood Reporter when asked whether he has an inferiority complex because he’s “just the guy from romantic comedies.” “Now I’ve done other things and I’ve got marginally less self-hatred,” he joked. Hugh was best known for playing very nice guys in classic films like Four Weddings and a Funeral and Notting Hill — however, he wasn’t so kind in real life.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“People saw all those romantic comedies where I was being a nice guy written by [director] Richard Curtis, who is a very nice guy, and they used to think, ‘Oh, Hugh must be like that,’” Hugh explained to the outlet. “But I’m vile. Really.” However, Hugh understands just how fortunate he was to star in all of those films.

“I was very lucky … Most of those romantic comedies I can look squarely in the face — one or two are shockers, but on the whole I can look them in the face and people like them,” Hugh said.

We are just glad to see that both of these actors have continued to do great things!