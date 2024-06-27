Matthew McConaughey is living by the motto “suns out, buns out” this summer with his wife, Camila Alves! The True Detective actor shared a photo without any pants on his Instagram page and fans can’t stop talking about it.

In the snap, which he posted on Wednesday, June 26, Matthew, 54, sipped on a drink while flipping burgers on a barbecue grill outside. He wore an apron and a green button down shirt in the snap but seemed to have forgotten his pants!

Camila, 41, stood by her husband’s side with a drink in her hand, rocking a white button down shirt and a pair of sunglasses. Her hair was slicked back in a ponytail, and she had a huge smile on her face.

“Tan lines and grill marks,” Matthew captioned the playful picture. The Oscar winner’s backside was pixelated in the photo, careful not to give his followers an eyeful. A view of Camila’s bottom half was blocked by the grill.

“​​Literally Grilling Buns,” one person commented on the post, while another wrote, “From experience I can tell you that bbq-ing without pants is a major hazard for men.”

It might take a second to realize that the photo is actually an advertisement for the couple’s Pantalones tequila company. The Spanish word translates to pants in English. The brand’s official Instagram page shared the same photo, prompting even more hilarious comments from fans.

The no pants look has been something the couple has been rocking in multiple photos lately to help promote the alcohol brand. “No Pants Season is in full swing ‘round here,” another post on the company’s page read on June 13. It featured a photo of Matthew and Camila wearing nothing but denim tops.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Matthew once joked that tequila was the secret to his lasting marriage.

“What did you learn in the kitchen about how to have conflict and how to de-escalate that?” “Your Mama’s Kitchen” podcast host Michele Norris asked the Gold actor and the model during an appearance on the show in January.

“Pour another glass of tequila,” Camila playfully said.

“Pour another glass of tequila is helpful,” he chimed in. “Go and get something sweet. Sweet food can de-escalate some things. Even if it’s a nice piece of chocolate or some ice cream. I’ve never been a big sweet eater, maybe that’s why that milkshake on Sunday night meant so much. It was the grace part.”

Matthew also explained that doing nice things for his wife helps repair things after any disagreements or arguments they may have.

“In the middle of the disagreement, if I was to cook that night and I was doing my steak sushi, if I’m going to slice you off another bite and then go serve you, there’s an invisible dissipation to the disagreement that happens in my service to her that I handed her a gift of something that we already really were enjoying,” he said. “That I continued. It’s not like, ‘Now we’re disagreeing and I’m gonna quit serving you or you’re gonna quit serving me.'”