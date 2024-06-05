Matthew McConaughey has been showing his serious side in recent years with political aspirations and motivational speaking gigs — but as of late, a source exclusively tells Closer, he’s loosening up again and letting his hair down.

The 54-year-old actor, who appears in a newly released Pantalones tequila ad sipping margaritas alongside wife Camila McConaughey, is acting more and more like a partying surfer dude, sources reveal.

“Matthew has his Oscar, he’s a household name, and as he approaches his golden years, he’s letting his hair down again and you’re seeing that fraternity brother, college party boy side of his personality more and more,” the insider says.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actor and his wife, 41, launched their Pantalones Organic Tequila brand in October and have been releasing cheeky advertisements ever since. In another recently released tequila video, they can be seen playing pantless pickleball as a nod to the brand’s name.

“What’s behind all this after a 10-year run where he mostly made dramas and tear-jerking fare like True Detective and Dallas Buyers Club? It comes down to the fact that life is short and while there’s a time a place for darkness, Matthew doesn’t want to be in that headspace 24/7 and he doesn’t need to be to put food on his family’s plates,” says the source.

“Remember, his personal catch phrase is ‘Alright, Alright, Alright’ [from the 1993 film Dazed And Confused] and his natural state is being fit, happy and ready for the next party. It’s just who he is and it’s actually lovely to see that side rise to the top again and define his personal life and, potentially, his professional life.”

In recent years, Matthew — who has considered the possibility of running for political office — has advocated for “commonsense gun laws” after the tragic Robb Elementary School shooting, which occurred in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas.

While he is open to having a lot more fun in his 50s, the source says he will still keep his passion for politics alive.

“He wants to make a difference, that hasn’t changed, but he also wants to make comedies and make people laugh again like he did early in his career and during his rom-com run with Kate Hudson in the 2000s,” says the insider. “He’s trying to be a ray of sunshine again in a dark world, and you have to respect him for that, even if this is all just one big midlife crisis!”