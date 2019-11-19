Fans may know and love him for his roles as one of Hollywood’s hottest heartthrobs, but nowadays, Matthew McConaughey is all about being a doting father. The Dallas Buyers Club star recently enjoyed a full day of daddy duty as he and son Levi Alves McConaughey were spotted arriving at an airport in Sydney, Australia.

The 50-year-old hunk looked as handsome as always as he and his 11-year-old son made their way around the Australian airport on Tuesday, November 19. Matthew and his mini-me were strictly business as they b-lined it out the airport and to the car that was waiting for them outside.

The True Detective actor — who shares Levi as well as son Livingston Alves McConaughey, 6, and daughter Vida Alves McConaughey, 9, with wife Camila Alves — was dressed like a total stud as he was photographed wearing a blue button-up shirt, a green jacket and khaki pants. He also accessorized with blue sunglasses and an ascot hat.

Matthew’s eldest son, on the other hand, was dressed a bit more casual as he was spotted wearing a grey T-shirt, blue sweatpants and a pair of running sneakers. The adorable youngster also had a white sweatshirt tied around his waste as he and his famous dad carried their luggage to the car outside.

Ever since becoming a dad, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star has transitioned from Hollywood heartbreaker to a devoted family man. During an interview with InStyle in April 2015, Matt opened up about his life as a father of three kids and revealed how his marriage with Camila is the foundation to their family.

“Best thing you could probably do as a father is make sure they see how you love their mother,” he gushed at the time. “The secret to being a husband? Look, I’ll say this: Neither one of us have really tried to change the other one. We got into our relationship because we really admired and were turned on by who the other person was before we met them, before we got together.”

The Dazed and Confused actor continued, “And we do not try to change each other. If anything, she pushes me to be more of myself and I hope I do the same for her.” Aww!

Scroll through the gallery below to check out photos of Matt and Levi arriving at the airport in Sydney!

