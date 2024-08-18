Martha Stewart Will 'Defend Her Title’ against Meghan Markle

Martha Stewart is laughing at Duchess Meghan Markle’s attempts to stake a claim as a new lifestyle queen, a source exclusively tells Closer.

“In true Martha fashion, she remains gracious yet firm, signaling she’s ready to defend her title,” the source says. 

“She is not the pass-the-baton sort of person and will not hand over her crown without a fight.”

“It’s going to take someone with much more experience than a duchess who couldn’t handle doing the job in the U.K. to replace Martha!”