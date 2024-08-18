Martha Stewart Will 'Defend Her Title’ against Meghan Markle

Exclusive
Martha Stewart ‘Ready to Defend Her Title’ as Lifestyle Queen as Meghan Markle Tries to Take Over
Martha Stewart is laughing at Duchess Meghan Markle’s attempts to stake a claim as a new lifestyle queen, a source exclusively tells Closer.
“In true Martha fashion, she remains gracious yet firm, signaling she’s ready to defend her title,” the source says.
“She is not the pass-the-baton sort of person and will not hand over her crown without a fight.”
“It’s going to take someone with much more experience than a duchess who couldn’t handle doing the job in the U.K. to replace Martha!”