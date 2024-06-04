In a jaw-dropping red-carpet moment, Martha Stewart — the epitome of domestic elegance — coldly brushed off an interview with her own website, MarthaStewart.com.

“Onlookers were speechless as Martha waved dismissively at her own team, strutting away as if they didn’t even exist!” an insider exclusively tells Closer.

“She literally gave her own staffers a once-over before walking off. Martha clearly wanted no part of it,” the source adds. “Maybe she forgot she even has a website — but I’ve never see a star dump their own crew!”

Despite the red-carpet snafu, the 82-year-old businesswoman scoffs at the idea of retirement. She recently opened her first restaurant, the Bedford, in Las Vegas. She is also writing her 100th cookbook and continues to expand her line of products and endorsement deals.

“I think it’s terribly important that we learn something new every day,” she has said. “Curiosity, creativity, inspiration, information — all of those things are extremely important. And that’s what I live by.”

She also revealed that she doesn’t “think about age,” adding: “I think people are more and more and more fabulous than they’ve ever been in their senior years, and I applaud every one of them.”