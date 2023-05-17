On top of building a successful lifestyle empire over the past few decades, Martha Stewart is a mom! The bestselling author shares her daughter, Alexis Stewart, with her ex-husband, Andrew Stewart. Scroll below for more details on the TV star’s only child.

When Was Alexis Stewart Born?

Martha and Andrew were married from 1961 to 1990. They welcomed their only child together, Alexis, in 1965.

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Who Is Martha Stewart’s Only Daughter, Alexis Stewart?

Much like her mom, Alexis has built quite an impressive resume with her work on TV and on the radio. She cohosted a radio show called Whatever With Alexis and Jennifer from 2005 to 2010. The entrepreneur has also made appearances on the Hallmark Channel as well as in the shows Martha and The Apprentice: Martha Stewart.

In 2011, Alexis released the book Whateverland: Learning to Live Here, featuring an anecdote from her mother.

“She’s her own person,” Martha wrote in the book of her daughter. “She makes up her own mind. I sometimes try to offer advice, but if it’s not taken, so be it. She really did pay attention. She really does know how to do everything. And still, she chooses not to follow in my footsteps.”

Is Alexis Stewart Married?

The New York native was married to lawyer John Cuti from 1997 to 2004. They did not welcome any children together during their marriage.

Does Alexis Stewart Have Children?

Alexis became a mom years after her marriage ended. She has two children, making Martha a doting grandmother. The radio host welcomed her first child, daughter Jude, via gestational surrogate in 2011. One year later, Alexis welcomed her second kiddo, son Truman, via gestational surrogate.

“Now, I am a grandma twice!” Martha gushed on Twitter after Truman’s arrival. “Nothing better.”

Watching her grandkids grow up has been delightful for the Martha Cooks host.

“She is the perfect mother,” Martha told Al Roker of Alexis’ parenting style during an October 2018 Today appearance. “Those kids are so smart, so lovely, so advanced, so healthy, you know. She doesn’t need any advice from me.”

She shared a rare photo of Jude on her Instagram account in March 2023. In the caption of the post, Martha revealed that her granddaughter had a spa-themed 12th birthday party with all of her best friends in attendance.

“They had fun,” the grandmother of two told her followers, also revealing that the girls “didn’t sleep a wink” because they were having a blast trying out new beauty and skincare products.