Marlo Thomas Speaks Out After Husband Phil Donahue's Death

Marlo Thomas released an emotional statement after the death of her husband, Phil Donahue.

“Hello, Friends. I’m sure by now you’ve heard the very sad news that I lost my sweetheart last night, so I know you understand that I’ll be stepping away from this page for a while to take care of myself and the many people who took care of Phil, and held him close to their hearts,” she captioned a photo on Instagram on Monday, August 19.

“But I didn’t want to disappear without saying thank you for the beautiful messages of love and support that have been coming in all day, and for the wonderful and generous way that you’ve let Phil and me share our life adventure with you over the years,” the caption continued. “As a man who spent his career loving his audiences, Phil got such a kick out of our cozy little community here, and I know he would be very touched by the heartwarming thoughts and memories you’ve been sharing.”

“Until I return, I wish you good health and happy days in the company of family and friends, and I hope that you will continue to hold close those you cherish most, just as I was blessed to do with my beloved Phillip,” she wrote. “Love, Marlo. P.S. This is one of my favorite photos of Phil and me, taken on vacation.”

In the throwback photo, the longtime couple sat together on a vespa. Tributes poured in from friends, fans and celebrities alike after news of his passing was announced.

The pair were married for 44 years up until Phil’s death at age 88 on Sunday, August 18. According to a statement from his family to Today, the longtime talk show host “died at his home surrounded by his family, including his wife of 44 years, actor Marlo Thomas, his sister, his children, his grandchildren and his beloved golden retriever, Charlie.”

Over the years, Marlo and Phil often revealed the secrets to their lasting marriage.

“A lot of people don’t have a good partner. They marry someone who puts them down or is abusive in some way or isn’t really invested in making their dreams come true,” Marlo told Closer in April 2020. “I feel that no matter what cockeyed idea I get in my head, my husband will always say, ‘You ought to do that! You will be great at that.’ I am very grateful for that blessing.”

Jim Spellman/WireImage

The duo, who wed in 1980, always kept their spark alive, even during difficult times.

“When the going gets tough, you don’t look to get out. You find a way to stay in,” Marlo said. “I thought Kyra Sedgwick said it so concisely. She said, when you get married you can’t go in with a plan B. There’s no plan B!”

Phil was a father of five kids, four sons and a daughter, whom he welcomed with ex-wife Margaret Cooney. His sons went to live with him after his 1975 divorce.

“I married someone who had four sons who lived with him. He belonged to a lot of people,” Marlo told Closer in May 2020. “I dove into it because I loved Phil and his kids are great, but it was quite a challenge for me.”