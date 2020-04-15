So fun! Mark Wahlberg proved his youngest son Brendan, was his total mini-me as the father-son duo danced in support of victims of the coronavirus pandemic. The Lone Survivor actor shared the sweetest video his 11-year-old busting a move and singing along to Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch’s hit song “Good Vibrations.”

“Thank you @diddy for allowing me to be part of such an amazing cause,” Mark, 48, captioned the clip of Brendan dancing at their home while in quarantine. “Yesterday’s dance-a-thon was a success! #teamlove #haventdonethisinyears.”

In the heartwarming, the singer’s little man can be seen showing off his impressive moves in a white guinea tea, jeans, black zip-up and backwards cap. On top of whipping his body back and forth, little Brendan perfectly nailed his dad’s verse. So cute!

Fans were blown away by little Brendan’s adorable display as they flooded the comments section of Mark’s post. “This is the absolute cutest thing ever — so adorable,” one user marveled. Another added, “You win Instagram. This is legendary,” while a third chimed in, “Amazing cause!! Great job!!”

Since the Departed actor — who shares Brendan, as well as kids Ella, 16, Michael, 14, and Grace, 10, with wife Rhea Durham — has been cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak, he can’t help but share super sweet moments with his big brood.

In early April, the doting dad showed off Brendan’s impressive basketball skills. Mark uploaded an epic video of the talented youngster dribbling the ball and making a shot from almost 50 feet away.

“He’s back at it again!” the proud papa captioned the clip, adding the hashtags “#quarantine” and “#staysafe” with the prayer hands, red heart and basketball emojis at the end of his post.

The former Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch singer also shared the cutest TikTok video with his daughter Grace. Mark’s wife, Rhea, 41, also joined the father-daughter duo for the fun dance.

“Quarantine TikTok,” he captioned the clip in mid-March. “Hope you’re all staying safe out there. 🙏🏼❤️ Let’s all try and stay positive and healthy. We’ll all get through it.”

While Mark is considered one of Hollywood’s coolest dads, his kids might not necessarily agree. In fact, the Fighter actor recalled the time Grace denied participating with him at her school’s father-daughter dance.

“I didn’t get one dance,” Mark revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February. “And I told her, I said we were going to do the big circle and I was going to go all off and she said, ‘Dad, if you embarrass me I will never talk to you again.’”

Don’t worry, Mark, we think you’re one of the coolest fathers around!

